GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – A teenage victim was found dead at a park in February. Now, a person has been arrested in the Gallup murder case.

According to Gallup Police Department (GPD), they responded to Ford Canyon Veterans Memorial Park on February 17 around 4:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. Police found Michael Teagan, 15, of Gallup, was found unconscious in a vehicle. He was taken to a hospital and died there.

After interviewing witnesses and looking at surveillance footage, police identified a suspect. They alleged Valentino Gutierrez, 18, of Mentmore, New Mexico, killed Teagan during a vape-selling interaction.

Gutierrez reportedly told detectives he gave Teagan counterfeit cash, grabbed the THC vapes that were being sold, and shot Teagan when he protested. Gutierrez fled the scene with another person, authorities alleged.

Gutierrez was arrested on March 2 and taken to the McKinley County Adult Detention Center. He was charged with murder, conspiracy, armed robbery, and two counts of tampering with evidence.

More charges may be filed against other people involved if the evidence supports those charges.