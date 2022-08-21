GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a horrific scene two weeks ago at the Intertribal Ceremonial in Gallup. Spectators were sent running for their lives as an SUV plowed through a crowded parade. On Saturday, families are still processing the terrifying incident, as the suspect was back in court this week. Most of Jeff Irving’s original charges were misdemeanors, but now he’s being slapped with more than a dozen felonies.

Sherell Walker remembers the moments Irving plowed through the parade on August 4. No one was killed, but 15 people were injured, including Walker.

“When he turned, I was so close to him, like I was…I saw his face,” she says. “All I remember is being on the ground, hearing the chaos, hearing everybody’s screaming here and everybody crying, and still not realizing like, what just happened.”

Walker says it was a last-minute decision to go to the parade. “Me and my older sister were actually going to be going to the gym to work out,” says Walker. “And I kind of text her and better like, ‘Hey, can we skip the gym and let’s go to the parade?’”

Sherell and her family were right there on the corner of 2nd and Highway 66 when the Chevy Tahoe came barreling through, sideswiping her and hitting another woman.

“There was a lady in pink, I don’t know who this lady was, I don’t know if she’s okay, I don’t know anything. But she was like in a wheelchair or something. And she couldn’t move. And she got, she got hit and dragged in that too. I was trying to get to [her], but I didn’t get to her in time.”

It did not take long for officers to catch up with Irving. Police say his blood alcohol level was three times the legal limit. Sherell is recovering, she did not have any major injuries except for some scrapes and bruises. She’s still struggling with the emotional damage.

“It is an incident that no one is going to forget,” she says.

Irving is expected back in court on Wednesday for his preliminary hearing. Irving is now charged with more than a dozen felonies for leaving the scene and causing serious injuries. He’s also being charged with assaulting police officers. He will be held in jail while awaiting trial.