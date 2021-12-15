Gallup man to serve seven and a half years for 2017 vehicular homicide

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – A driver will spend seven and a half years in prison for causing a deadly crash near Gallup. Matthew Vargas was drinking back in 2017 and had taken Xanax that he didn’t have a prescription for.

The crash happened on Highway 118, outside of Gallup. Witnesses say Vargas was in a truck owned by a local mortuary traveling west when he crossed the center line and crashed head-on into 59-year-old Ernest Baker, killing him. Vargas was convicted of vehicular homicide earlier this year after tests showed he had a blood-alcohol level more than three times the legal limit.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES