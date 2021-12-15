Gallup man to serve seven and a half years for 2017 vehicular homicide

GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – A driver will spend seven and a half years in prison for causing a deadly crash near Gallup. Matthew Vargas was drinking back in 2017 and had taken Xanax that he didn’t have a prescription for.

The crash happened on Highway 118, outside of Gallup. Witnesses say Vargas was in a truck owned by a local mortuary traveling west when he crossed the center line and crashed head-on into 59-year-old Ernest Baker, killing him. Vargas was convicted of vehicular homicide earlier this year after tests showed he had a blood-alcohol level more than three times the legal limit.