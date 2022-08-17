ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Armando Segovia, 32, of Gallup was sentenced on August 12 to five years and three months in prison for the sexual abuse of a minor. According to a U.S. Department of Justice press release, Segovia pleaded guilty to the charges on April 6.

The plea agreement, along with other court records, states that between July 1, 2016, and November 1, 2016, Segovia engaged in sexual contact with a female victim under the age of 12 years old. The abuses happened on the Zuni Pueblo in McKinley County, New Mexico. The victim is an enrolled member of the Zuni Pueblo.

Segovia will have 10 years of supervised release and must register as a sex offender once he’s released from prison.