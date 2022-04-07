ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Gallup man could spend life in prison for sexually abusing a child back in 2016. A Department of Justice said Wednesday in a press release that 32-year-old Armando Segovia pleaded guilty in federal court to abusive sexual contact with a child in Indian Country.

The release says Segovia must surrender to the US. Marshals by noon on April 13 and will be held in detention until his final sentencing.

A federal grand jury indicted Segovia on April 14, 2021. According to a plea agreement, Segovia sexually abused a female victim under the age of 12 between July 1, 2016, and Nov. 1, 2016. The victim is an enrolled member of the Zuni Pueblo and that is also where the abuse took place.

Along with the possible life sentence, Segovia must also register as a sex offender.