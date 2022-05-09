GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – A savvy girl and her grandmother helped get an accused child predator behind bars. The girl who is 11-year-old, says a man approached her when she was waiting in the parking lot of the Gally Home Depot telling her she was attractive and handed her his phone number on a wet wipe packet.

The grandmother says she noticed that same man following them in the store. The grandma contacted the FBI who then set up a sting, posing as the girl. The conversation quickly turned sexual with the girl, making it very clear she was only 11-years-old. Investigators then contacted the same man, posing as another girl aged 12, and got a similar response.

They set up a sting with the man identified as Jonathan John James with the girl asking that he meet her at a Gallup park. They say he showed up with a Dr. Pepper for the girl and a bracelet. Agents were waiting and arrested him for child coercion.