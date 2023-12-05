GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – Police arrested a Gallup man for drunk driving for the fourth time last month, and this time, the man’s children were in the car with him.

Officer: Oh geeze. We have to baby you, huh?

Reuven: Yeah. Haha.

That was the officer’s reaction after taking Jim Rueven to jail on suspicion of drunk driving with his three kids in the car. On Nov. 16, a retired Albuquerque Fire Rescue employee noticed Rueven’s 5-year-old son standing on the side of the road.

Witness: So, I pulled over, I walked over here to get him off the street. And then I checked the back [of the car], and the gentleman was sitting in the middle section holding the kiddo.

It turns out that the child’s mother, Rueven’s girlfriend, had reported him to police, saying he was driving drunk near the Rio Rancho Events Center. Rueven had pulled off of the road.

Officer: Why’d you pull over here?

Rueven: I don’t know.

Officer: Are these all your little kiddos?

Rueven: Yeah.

Rueven’s 4-month-old was in his lap, while a 2-year-old was in an unsecured car seat, and a 5-year-old was sitting in the front passenger’s seat. Rueven looks visibly intoxicated in the officer’s lapel camera video.

Officer: Yeah, I can smell a strong odor of alcohol coming from your breath. And, uh, you urinated all over yourself too.

Officer: Having a hard time standing, huh? How much have you had to drink tonight?

Rueven: About, uh, two quarts.

Officer: Two quarts? Two quarts of what?

Rueven: Coors.

Rueven agreed to take a breathalyzer test, and he blew double the legal limit.

Officer: You understand why you were taken away from your kids, right? No? It’s because you were highly intoxicated driving around with them in the vehicle. You were in no shape to be driving like that.

Court records show this is Rueven’s fourth DUI arrest dating back to 2010. Following the most recent arrest, he has been out of jail while he awaits his trial.