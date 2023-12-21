GALLUP, N.M. (KRQE) – An Arizona man has been caught by the FBI for trying to engage in sexual activities with a child in New Mexico. All thanks to the work of the girl’s grandfather, 59-year-old Jonathan James has been sentenced to prison and must register as a sex offender.

James first approached the young girl while she was shopping with her grandfather at a Home Depot in Gallup. According to the district attorney, when the child’s grandfather went to the restroom, James went up to the girl, told her she was attractive, and gave her his phone number, written on a package of wet wipes.

The child told her grandfather what had happened, and he started communicating with James over the phone, pretending to be an 11-year-old girl named “Simone.” The communication between “Simone” and James became sexual, even with the grandfather disclosing that “Simone” was just 11 years old.

The grandfather contacted the FBI, consented to a search of his phone, and allowed the FBI to take on the identity of “Simone” to proceed with an investigation of James. In the communication between James and the FBI (as “Simone”), James sent around 25 sexual pictures to “Simone” and made plans to meet up with her at a park in Gallup to engage in sexual behaviors.

In May 2022, James came to the park to meet “Simone,” and the FBI arrested him. The district attorney says James waived his rights and admitted his plans to engage in sexual activity with a minor.

James pleaded guilty to “travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct” on April 5, 2023. In December 2023, he was sentenced to 46 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release. James must also register as a sex offender when he is released from prison.