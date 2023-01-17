NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Shooting threats at schools in Gallup and Farmington Tuesday forced police to beef up their presence. The Gallup and Farmington police departments posted about the threats on their Facebook pages.

There were two threats, one with a clip warning Farmington High School students not to show up to class. The other shows a handgun, saying Gallup High School “better be ready also.” The Farmington Police Department says they have a suspect in custody.