Fugitive who fled SWAT found in possession of drugs, explosives

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Federal investigators say a suspect arrested while fleeing across the roof of his apartment building turned out to have a military-grade arsenal. It was Carlos Chavez back in July after law enforcement got a tip he was threatening to shoot up the home of someone on an ATF task force.

When ATF agents searched his home, they say they found methamphetamine and unregistered guns. When they got a search warrant for his pickup, they discovered that was just a drop in the bucket.

According to federal documents, the search turned up not only numerous guns and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, but also c-2 and c-4 explosives, and other materials for detonating explosives. Witnesses told investigators Chavez was in the business of buying and selling guns and drugs. Chavez is facing federal charges.