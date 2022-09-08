NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Authorities in Eddy County say they caught a fugitive wanted in Arkansas. The Pecos Valley Drug Task Force says they tracked down 56-year-old Keith Miller Wednesday on a motorcycle near Highway 285 and the relief route in Eddy County.

He’s facing charges in Arkansas for failing to register as a sex offender and making “terroristic threats.” Authorities say as he was arrested, Miller told officers he would have rammed them with his motorcycle had he known they were onto him. He is awaiting extradition back to Arkansas.