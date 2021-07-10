Fugitive flees to roof, arrested following SWAT situation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New video from a BCSO helicopter shows the moments a SWAT team arrested a wanted fugitive on an Albuquerque roof. Authorities say they identified their suspect, Carlos Chavez, in northeast Albuquerque.

On Thursday while trying to approach him, Chavez reportedly fled onto the roof of this building, using a ladder. The SWAT team responded and booked him into MDC.

Chavez was wanted on multiple felony warrants, including car theft, drug trafficking, breaking and entering, and larceny.