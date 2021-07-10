Fugitive flees to roof, arrested following SWAT situation

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New video from a BCSO helicopter shows the moments a SWAT team arrested a wanted fugitive on an Albuquerque roof. Authorities say they identified their suspect, Carlos Chavez, in northeast Albuquerque.

Story continues below

On Thursday while trying to approach him, Chavez reportedly fled onto the roof of this building, using a ladder. The SWAT team responded and booked him into MDC.

Chavez was wanted on multiple felony warrants, including car theft, drug trafficking, breaking and entering, and larceny.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Statewide Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES