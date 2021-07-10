Fugitive flees to roof, arrested following SWAT situation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New video from a BCSO helicopter shows the moments a SWAT team arrested a wanted fugitive on an Albuquerque roof. Authorities say they identified their suspect, Carlos Chavez, in northeast Albuquerque.
Story continues below
- Timeline: Spaceport America: Virgin Galactic’s gateway to space
- Weather: Extreme heat peaks Saturday, storms on the way
- Pets: Valencia County Animal Shelter completely full, adoptions needed
- Marijuana: New Mexico Cannabis Control Division revises some rules for licensed producers
On Thursday while trying to approach him, Chavez reportedly fled onto the roof of this building, using a ladder. The SWAT team responded and booked him into MDC.
Chavez was wanted on multiple felony warrants, including car theft, drug trafficking, breaking and entering, and larceny.