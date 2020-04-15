Fugitive couple involved in Ayudando Guardians case arrested in Oklahoma

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M (KRQE) – A couple who stole from veterans and people with disabilities in New Mexico have been arrested in Shawnee, Oklahoma on Wednesday. According to a release, US Marshals arrested New Mexico fugitives and Ayudando principals Susan and William Harris with the assistance of the Bernalillo County Sheriff Department.

Susan and William Harris were supposed to be sentenced in March as part of the Ayudando Guardians Inc. case, but they didn’t show up. Ayudando was one of the state’s largest guardianship firms which helps people pay their rent and other bills.

Susan Harris who was president at the time along with her husband used their client’s money as part of the fraud scheme and money laundering conspiracy. According to court records, the stolen funds were used to pay off more than $11 million in credit card charges incurred by the defendants and their families.

Statement of U.S. Attorney John C. Anderson on arrests of Susan and William Harris by U.S. Marshals Service in Oklahoma:

“In keeping with its highest traditions and revered reputation, by tracking and apprehending these fugitives the United States Marshals service has demonstrated once again that any attempt to flee from justice is a fool’s errand,” said USA Anderson. “Thanks to the dedication of the Marshals Service, these defendants will face sentencing for their crimes, and their victims will be afforded some measure of closure to the lengthy ordeal they have endured. I also thank the Albuquerque and Oklahoma City divisions of the FBI, IRS-Criminal Investigation, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Oklahoma and the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in the fugitive investigation.” U.S. Attorney John C. Anderson

