Friends of murdered woman still searching for answers more than 7 years later

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Seven years after a woman was found murdered in her own home, her loved ones are still desperate for answers. Friends of 53-year-old Danette Webb can’t believe it has been this long since Webb was found dead, naked and bound and still, no arrests have been made. “I really haven’t gotten over it,” Debbie DiSanti said.

Friends of Webb miss her greatly. “I probably think of her at least a couple of times a week if not more,” DiSanti said. “I just think of things I would like to tell her or things that pass my way I know she would enjoy.”

Webb was found dead in her southwest Albuquerque home back in 2014. An incident report at the time said a coworker went to check on her when she didn’t show up for work. The report said detectives found Webb beneath a window where the screen had been removed. She was naked and bound with duct tape around her hands, ankles and mouth. “It is like they pulled the wings off an angel,” DiSanti said.

Webb’s death prompted memorials and vigils at the time. DiSanti said Webb was her best friend. DiSanti said she met Webb, a state social worker while volunteering to help the homeless at a downtown shelter. “I know they have other crimes, but this was somebody who was a good person,” DiSanti said.

Last month marked seven years since Webb’s death, and DiSanti said she feels no closer to getting answers. “I don’t have a lot of faith in APD right now and their ability to solve this,” DiSanti said. “I think it is going to be a fluke or something.”

The Albuquerque Police Department said they have developed a possible lead, but it is likely several months away from producing a possible suspect. “That is exactly what they told me two years ago,” DiSanti said. “That is my reaction.”

DiSanti said detectives have stopped taking her calls, but she is not giving up. “I think about her, and I haven’t given up hope,” DiSanti said. “If I had, I wouldn’t be here sitting talking to you.”

APD said they are actively working with the lead, but they can’t share anything further. DiSanti said she knows someone has to know something, and she is hopeful someone will come forward