ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After days of delay in key witness testimony, prosecutors brought Edgar Casas back to the stand Friday in Sergio Almanza‘s trial tied to the fatal hit-and-run crash that killed 7-year-old Pronoy Bhattacharya during the River of Lights in 2021.

Casas, a friend of Almanza, continued to testify without any of the concerns of a mistrial that came up earlier this week. Prosecutors need Casas’ testimony to convince the jury that Almanza was reportedly drinking before hitting and killing Bhattacharya.

“Uhhh, well we were all drunk but, I drank way more, I’m a very heavy drinker,” said Casas in an earlier interview with prosecutors which was played during Friday’s trial.

Casas’ testimony earlier this week was halted after concerns that he incriminated himself. He said he helped hide the damaged ATV Almanza drove in the 2021 crash; which would be tampering with evidence. Casas has since been granted immunity from prosecution.

While Casas told jurors he drank with the group before the crash, including Almanza, he didn’t specifically remember if Almanza drank that night.

Casas was among five witnesses called to the stand Friday, including two who described seeing the crash. A crash expert also testified, saying Almanza was going at least 50 miles per hour when he hit the 7-year-old boy.

The trial is expected to resume Monday morning.