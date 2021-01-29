Fraudulent callers using FBI ‘spoof’ phone number to demand money

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque FBI Division is warning about scammers spoofing their phone number. The FBI reports they have seen a recent increase in phone calls that “spoof” or fake its office phone number so that calls appear to be coming from the FBI on caller ID.

Authorities say the fraudulent callers then try to get money from victims and typically pressure people into buying gift cards. FBI officials don’t want the public to ignore calls that appear to be coming from law enforcement.

Officials say the FBI and any other legitimate law enforcement officer will ever demand cash or gift cards from you. Additionally, the FBI warns to never send money or gift cards to anyone that you don’t know personally and trust.

Don’t give out your personal information, including banking information, Social Security number, or other personally identifiable information over the phone or to people that you don’t know. Anyone who feels that they were the victim of this or any other online scam is urged to report the incident immediately online at ic3.gov.