Fourth student comes forward alleging former APS teacher of abuse

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Angelo Leo missed them in his last fight and the one before that. Fans will be back when Leo faces Aaron Alameda at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas Saturday. Because of restrictions from COVID-19, fans haven't been present in Leo's last two fights, which includes when he lost his WBO super bantamweight title against Stephen Fulton this past January.

"It didn't really feel like I was world champion, you know, people weren't really cheering for me and things like that, but you know now there is a crowd and now there is going to be people and there is probably going to be a packed house in Houston so I'm excited," said Leo.