Fourth student comes forward alleging former APS teacher of abuse

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former APS teacher is now charged with sexually abusing a fourth student. Danny Aldaz, 45, had been employed with APS since 2005 and taught at several schools in the area.

Earlier this year, he was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting two students, in two different school years, then a third alleged victim who Aldaz taught at Helen Cordero Elementary school also came forward.

Now, BCSO says there is a fourth victim. Deputies ask any other victims to contact them.

