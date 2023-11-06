ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Four wanted criminals were arrested by New Mexico State Police in Albuquerque on Thursday.

The arrests were part of “proactive operations” involving the New Mexico State Police Crime Suppression Unit, Uniform Bureau, and Tactical Team, along with the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, and the Second Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

One of the individuals arrested was Joshua Candelaria, 37, of Albuquerque. Candelaria was located in a stolen vehicle in the area of Eubank and Candelaria, NMSP said. When agents approached the vehicle, an unknown female in the driver’s seat fled on foot.

Candelaria got into the driver’s seat and attempted to escape, police added. At one point, police said he pulled out a handgun from his waistband. Officers then shot a lethal beanbag round into the vehicle, according to police.

Police said Candelaria put the firearm down and peacefully surrendered to law enforcement. The firearm was later found to be stolen. Officers are working to identify the woman who fled on foot.

Fred Cobley, 43, of Albuquerque was arrested for drug-related crimes. At the time of his arrest, he was in possession of approximately two ounces of methamphetamine, according to NMSP.

Police also arrested 39-year-old Michael Sanchez of Albuquerque. Sanchez was arrested on a felony warrant and at the time NMSP said he had approximately 12 grams of fentanyl in his possession.

The fourth person arrested was Zachary Thompson, 20, of Roswell. Police said he was a suspect in several burglaries and crimes in Roswell. During his arrest, police said officers found a stolen handgun in his pocket.

All of the individuals were booked into MDC on their warrants and charges.