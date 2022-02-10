ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are now investigating a deadly house fire as a homicide. Firefighters pulled two people out of a four-plex near Eubank and Copper after extinguishing the fire on January 31.

One of those people, 29-year-old Ashleigh Keeto, died a week later at a Lubbock burn center. The second person is still in the hospital.

It’s not yet known what started the fire but APD says, based on information from AFR arson investigators, they’ve opened a homicide investigation but haven’t released specific details.