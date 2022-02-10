ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are now investigating a deadly house fire as a homicide. Firefighters pulled two people out of a four-plex near Eubank and Copper after extinguishing the fire on January 31.
Story continues below
- New Mexico: Albuquerque experiencing record sales price increase for homes
- COVID: Catching COVID-19: Why some people don’t get it
- KRQE En Español: Miercoles de Febrero 2022
- Health: UNMH offers incentives to those who left, but not bonuses to those who stayed
One of those people, 29-year-old Ashleigh Keeto, died a week later at a Lubbock burn center. The second person is still in the hospital.
It’s not yet known what started the fire but APD says, based on information from AFR arson investigators, they’ve opened a homicide investigation but haven’t released specific details.