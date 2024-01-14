ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Four people were arrested for the death of a 3-year-old girl. Police claimed she was abused and died on Saturday.

Albuquerque Police Department (APD) said Kerri Anne Santos, 33, brought her three children to University of New Mexico Hospital just before 4 a.m. on Saturday. One of the children, a 3-year-old girl, was wrapped in a blanket.

Santos reportedly claimed she left Massachusetts and was traveling through New Mexico when her daughter fell ill. She stated the girl fell off a toilet and was injured before she went to the hospital where staff determined she was dead. Police were called.

Officials noticed bruises on the child and pressure marks on her ankles. The Crimes Against Children detectives started to investigate after this discovery.

The other children were placed with the Children, Youth, and Families Department (CYFD) while authorities investigated. Local police learned there were Massachusetts police reports of domestic violence and suspicions of Santos using drugs around her children. Authorities also believed the 3-year-old had been sexually abused.

Three other adults were linked to the case, Christina Hopkins Pena-Canto, James Welch, and Austin Bing.

APD said Pena-Canto, Bing, and Santos were staying with Welch. Santos allegedly admitted the injuries happened at Welch’s home in the 2100 block of Gold Avenue SE.