Four Las Cruces teens arrested in shooting death of 16-year-old

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Four teens have been charged in the shooting death of a 16-year-old in Las Cruces. Police say around 7 p.m. Wednesday, they were alerted to a gunshot victim near a park who they have identified as 16-year-old Dante Garcia.

Police say he died at the scene. They tracked a car that fled the area to an address in the east mesa where investigators say they found two guns.

Police are not releasing the names of the suspects but say a 17-year-old boy is charged with murder, a 16-year-old girl is charged with conspiracy to commit murder, and two 13-year-old girls have been charged with tampering with evidence.