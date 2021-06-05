Four arrested in connection to Foothills homicide

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police arrested four people late Friday in connection to the May 15 homicide near Central and Tramway, according to an APD press release. Francisco Aguirre, 20, Marianna Lucero, 21, Andrew Castillo, 26, and Latina Jiron, 20, have all been charged with an open count of murder, conspiracy, and tampering with evidence in the fatal shooting of Joshua Oliver.

Story continues below

Officials say detectives determined the shooting happened after the suspects went looking for Oliver, who they believed had broken into a vehicle earlier that day. Detectives say witness accounts along with video footage identified two vehicles involved in the incident. Following a search of motel parking lots Friday, the suspect vehicles were located at two different locations – a westside motel and another in the southeast.

According to a criminal complaint, the four suspects “conspired to locate [Oliver] on their own without contacting police and confronted Oliver while armed with a handgun.” The complaint states they tampered with evidence when they removed the license plate on the vehicle. Aguirre told detectives Castillo handed him the gun that he used to shoot Oliver.