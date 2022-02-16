ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Alamogordo man was sentenced in federal court Monday to over a year in prison for tax evasion back in 2016. Marion L. Ledford, 67, was sentenced to one year and six months in prison for submitting a personal income tax return on April 28, 2016, that substantially underreported Ledford’s 2015 taxable income.

Court documents say Ledford was the director of the Robert W. Hamilton Foundation, a nonprofit that provides scholarships to high school graduates in Otero County. They say Ledford wrote himself checks over the span of five years totaling $1,785,300 from the foundation’s accounts. He reported some of his income between 2011 and 2016 but did not report additional money he embezzled from the foundation.

The documents state that, in addition to taking the money from the foundation, Ledford did not pay $629,289 in taxes owed to the United States.

According to a Department of Justice press release, Ledford will have three years of supervised release following his prison sentence. He’s also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $1,785,300 to the Robert W. Hamilton Foundation and $629,289 to the IRS.