Foster parent charged with child sex abuse

Crime

BELEN, N.M. (KRQE) – A Belen foster parent is accused of raping a boy in his car over a three year period. The now 16-year-old came forward two weeks ago saying 37-year-old Edward Gonzales victimized him since 2017 when he was 13-years-old. According to court documents, the boy lived with Gonzales in a Belen home on Highway 147 until 2020. The boy disclosed the alleged abuse recently because he was moved from the home and adopted by a different family.

The boy also told police that there were other children in the home and that on at least on occasion he heard sounds in a bathroom he believed could be the sexual abuse of another boy. KRQE News 13 reached out to CYFD to find out how long Gonzales has been a foster parent if there had been other allegations against him or problems and how many other foster children have been in his care and if they’re being interviewed. A spokesperson says other children will be interviewed but says under state statute, all information about foster parents is not releasable to the public.

