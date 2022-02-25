EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) – Edgewood police have arrested a man accused of taking an 11-month-old from Fort Worth. Fort Worth police contacted Edgewood police saying they believed Lancelot Dawkins, who is accused of abducting 11-month-old Harmony Rodriguez, was in Edgewood.

Police say they found Dawkins and Rodriguez in a Jeep after conducting a traffic stop. Dawkins was arrested for a probation violation and officials say they are working to file more charges related to the abduction.