Former Valencia County jail inmate claims assault by corrections officer

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A former inmate at the Valencia County Jail is suing the facility after he says he was brutally beaten. The civil rights lawsuit claims that Marvin Silva was beaten by corrections officers who mistook his dentures for contraband.
The suit also claims he sustained severe injuries but was denied medical treatment before eventually being released. Neither the Valencia County Adult Detention Center or the jail’s health care contractor commented on the lawsuit.