Former UNM professor accused of inappropriately touching student

A former UNM Valencia professor is facing criminal charges after allegations he inappropriately touched one of his students.

According to a grand jury indictment, then-professor Khaled Kassem is accused of touching a female student’s breasts and buttocks in May 2017. It goes onto say Kassem used “force, coercion, or credible threats of force.”

Kassem resigned from the university. He’s been charged with battery and criminal sexual contact. His trial will be this summer.

The student has filed a lawsuit against Kassem and UNM. UNM says it does not comment on pending litigation.