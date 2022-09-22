ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former University of New Mexico Athletic Director Paul Krebs, accused of stealing public money, is asking a judge to dismiss one of the charges against him. Krebs is charged with multiple counts of embezzlement, unlawful interest in a public contract and other charges.

KRQE’s Larry Barker exposed in his 2017 investigation, Krebs is accused of spending thousands of dollars on a lavish golf trip to Scotland for himself, his family and a former coach. All this spent on the taxpayer’s dime. Krebs is also accused of diverting tens of thousands of public dollars to benefit his friends and family. The expenditures on his university issued credit card were not related to his job duties or responsibilities at UNM’s Athletic Department.

Attorneys for Krebs have filed a motion to dismiss the unlawful interest in a public contract charge. They are arguing the state made a structural error and improperly instructed to grand jury on the elements of that offense. A hearing for that motion is set October 3. His trial could start as early as July 2023.