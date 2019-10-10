Former tax and revenue secretary argues charges exceed statute of limitations

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The former tax and revenue secretary accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a grading and trucking firm was in court on Thursday.

Demesia Padilla is accused of stealing $25,000 from the firm she used to work with. She’s charged with the embezzlement of more than $20,000 and computer access with intent to embezzle.

Thursday, the defense argued charges should be dropped because they exceeded the statute of limitations. However, the judge didn’t agree and didn’t budge.