ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Former state lawmaker Sheryl Williams Stapleton is working with prosecutors on a plea deal to wrap up her high-profile money laundering case. The allegations from the time Stapleton was an administrator with Albuquerque Public Schools.

She is accused of funneling at least a million dollars meant for an education software company to her own business interests. Meanwhile, federal investigators are trying to track where more than $6M in federal money went.

Now, her attorney is asking a judge to delay her trial pending plea negotiations that would resolve both her state case and federal charges that could be coming. A judge has yet to rule on that motion.