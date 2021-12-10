Former Sandia National Labs employee sentenced to federal prison

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former Sandia National Labs employee who used his lab-issued credit card to go on a personal shopping spree will be going to federal prison. Joshua Cordova was sentenced Thursday for mail fraud and theft of federal funds.
He admitted to making lavish Amazon purchases including golf clubs, a 55-inch television, a barber chair, and his wife’s diamond ring. In all, investigators believe Cordova spent more than $170,000.
Cordova was sentenced to 21 months in federal prison and has to pay more than $135,000 in restitution.