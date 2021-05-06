Former Sandia Labs employee pleads guilty to theft, mail fraud

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former Sandia National Laboratories employee has pleaded guilty to using his lab-issued credit card to go on an Amazon spending spree.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says from 2014 to 2018, 39-year-old Joshua Cordova bought lavish items like jewelry; watches, clothing; shoes; golf clubs and golf accessories; exercise equipment; toys; barber equipment, furnishings, and supplies; building materials; and home appliances.

Investigators say he lied about the purchases in his monthly reports. For example, he claimed he paid $944 on two carbon-fiber tripods when it actually went toward a diamond ring. A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled. Cordova faces up to 20 years in prison when sentenced.

According to a news release, from approximately 2010 to December 2018, Cordova was employed by Sandia Corporation and later National Technology and Engineering Solutions of Sandia, which were contracted by the U.S. Department of Energy to operate Sandia National Labs. The news release states that Cordova’s was responsible for training military, law enforcement, and emergency response personnel on lab equipment.

The U.S. Department of Energy Office of Inspector General investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy S. Vasquez is prosecuting the case.