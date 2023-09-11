ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A former New Mexico mental health professional accused of making sexual advances on a patient was sentenced to prison on Sept. 7.

Jon Perry, 53, of Roswell, was sentenced to 18 months in the Department of Corrections followed by no less than five years and up to his natural life on parole. In addition, Perry will have to register as a sex offender for the remainder of his life.

Perry was found guilty by a Roosevelt County jury of criminal sexual penetration on June 14.

Charges were filed against Perry, who once held a New Mexico license as a physician assistant, when law enforcement became aware that he had made sexual advances on a patient. The patient, who had been receiving mental health treatment at the Eastern New Mexico Sunrise Mental Health Center, was under Perry’s care.

According to the Ninth Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Perry continued to manipulate the victim over the course of several months. In September of 2020, Perry traveled to Portales and had sex with the woman at her work.

New Mexico law prohibits a provider of psychotherapy from having sexual relations with a current patient or a person who has been a patient during the prior year. The New Mexico State Police in cooperation with the Roswell Police Department and Portales Police Department investigated the case.