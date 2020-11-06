Former Roswell Mounted Patrol member charged with embezzlement

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A former member of the Mounted Patrol in Roswell is accused of stealing from the organization. Timothy Davidson is the former treasurer according to members. He’s accused of taking nearly $44,000 from the troops’ accounts over several years.

The Mounted Patrol is a group of civilian volunteers who help law enforcement agencies across the state when called upon. They’ve helped with everything from snowstorms, plane crashes, riots, and daily police duties. According to court documents, Davidson starting taking several dollars at a time every few weeks but the discrepancies were just noticed last month when a new treasurer took over.

Local Crime News

