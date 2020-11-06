ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A former member of the Mounted Patrol in Roswell is accused of stealing from the organization. Timothy Davidson is the former treasurer according to members. He’s accused of taking nearly $44,000 from the troops’ accounts over several years.
The Mounted Patrol is a group of civilian volunteers who help law enforcement agencies across the state when called upon. They’ve helped with everything from snowstorms, plane crashes, riots, and daily police duties. According to court documents, Davidson starting taking several dollars at a time every few weeks but the discrepancies were just noticed last month when a new treasurer took over.
Local Crime News
- Former Roswell Mounted Patrol member charged with embezzlement
- Foster parent charged with child sex abuse
- APD arrests suspect in northwest Albuquerque murder
- New Mexico woman accused of killing grandfather arrested in Florida
- Nob Hill donut shop hit by back-to-back burglaries