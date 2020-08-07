Former Roosevelt County Sheriff’s deputy indicted on charge of receiving stolen property

PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – A Roosevelt County Grand Jury has indicted 35-year-old former Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Deputy, Christopher McCasland on the charge of receiving stolen property. The charge, which states the amount of property stolen is worth over $500 but not more than $2,500, is a fourth-degree felony.

According to the Ninth Judicial District Attorney Andrea Reeb’s Office, the charge stems from a search warrant of McCasland’s residence that was executed in July 2020, by New Mexico State Police. Multiple items that had been stolen from Colfax County were reportedly located at the residence.

An investigation by NMSP determined that McCasland was a law enforcement officer in Colfax County at the time and had taken the report on the burglary where the property was stolen. The District Attorney’s Office reports McCasland is no longer with the Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Department.

The NMSP continues to investigate activity in Colfax County. McCasland will be summoned into District Court for an arraignment on the indictment in two weeks.

