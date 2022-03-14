PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – A former Roosevelt County deputy convicted in a misdemeanor theft case is now charged with child abuse. In a bench trial last year, a judge found Christopher McCasland guilty of receiving stolen property after he took a pole pruner, chainsaws, and televisions from an Angel Fire resort. He was an Angel Fire Police Officer at the time.

A grand jury has now indicted McCasland on one child abuse charge. Court documents state last month, McCasland hit his seven-year-old son in the chest while they were in a car in Portales, giving the boy bruises. He will be arraigned next Monday.