Former rape suspect arrested again

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former firefighter finds himself in trouble again just months after his charges in a rape case were dropped. Police say DNA links Celso Montano to the abduction and rape of an Albuquerque woman back in 2009.

However, prosecutors dismissed the case because the victim died the week before Montano was charged back in October. Montano was arrested again over the weekend.

According to a criminal complaint, a woman says she met Montano on the website Plenty of Fish and went over to his apartment on Sunday near Copper and Tramway. She claims Montano handcuffed both of her hands and attempted to pull her pants down.

The woman also says Montano strangled her for 30 to 40 seconds. She eventually got away and called police, leading to Montano’s arrest for charges including attempt to commit a second-degree felony and false imprisonment.

Back in 2012, Montano was accused of raping four women but pleaded to lesser charges in those cases.

Related Coverage: