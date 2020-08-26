Former priest accused of rape asks for case to be dismissed

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former priest accused of raping a young girl nearly three decades ago is asking a judge to dismiss his case. The attorney general’s office says 81-year-old Sabine Griego raped the girl at Queen of Heaven church in Albuquerque in the early 90s.
Griego was arrested in 2019. Griego’s attorneys claim prosecution delays and witness credibility is enough to dismiss the case. Arguments are still going on.
Latest News:
- Teen accused of killing J.B. White appears in court, witness speaks
- Border leaders hope to draw tech companies with new Center for Artificial Intelligence
- Gov. amends public health order; indoor dining returns Saturday plus more
- Solid Waste Management Dept. creates activity book for students
- DHS and CBP heads to celebrate completion of 300th mile of border wall in South Texas