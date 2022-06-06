NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Gualupe Evelyn Kingston has been sentenced to five years in prison for financially exploiting a nursing home patient and defrauding the state’s Medicare program. According to officials, Kingston, who was the nursing home resident’s power of attorney, told the Human Services Department that money belonging to a nursing home resident was being held in a Medicaid trust. They say she instead spent the money on trips for herself, a car payment, spa visits, and other personal uses.

Kingston was convicted of exploitation, two counts of forgery, identity theft, and falsification of documents. As part of her sentence, Kingston will have pay restitution of $84,094.44.