Former pediatric surgeon pleads guilty to child porn charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former pediatric surgeon accused of taking pornographic pictures of his patients admitted to the crime. Guy Rosenschein was a surgeon at Presbyterian in 2016 when investigators discovered he was sharing child pornography online.

They later found a thumb drive full of child porn with photos of children’s genitals taken in a hospital setting. The suspicion was that the children were patients of his. They also found a secret room in Rosenschein’s home with more pictures.

In all, investigators say they found 19,000 images and 2,000 videos. Rosenschein plead guilty on Friday to eight counts of distributing child pornography and must pay $125,000 in restitution to his victims. While the courts have not publicly identified the victims as patients, 21 patients have filed civil lawsuits against Presbyterian and Rosenschein. He faces 17 and a half years behind bars. When released, he would have to register as a sex offender.