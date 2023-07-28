PECOS, N.M. (KRQE) – The former Pecos High School boys’ basketball coach accused of sexually exploiting several underage girls has been sentenced. Joshua Rico pleaded guilty in December 2022 to five counts of coercion and enticement of minors and will now face 30 years in prison. Upon Rico’s release from prison, he will be required to register as a sex offender and will serve 20 years of supervision.

Rico was indicted by a federal grand jury in May 2021 for coercing and manipulating at least four victims between the ages of 14 and 16 using the social media platform Snapchat. According to court documents, Rico was using fake names for Snapchat profiles and asking female high school students to send him sexually explicit photos and videos. Officials say Rico was then using those images as blackmail to get the girls to engage in sexual acts.

Rico had been committing these crimes for nearly three years when one of his victims figured out the Snapchat profile for her abuser, “Erik,” was actually Rico and reported him to her school as well as New Mexico State Police. The investigation revealed that Rico was operating under the Snapchat names “Chris Lujan” and “Erik Romero.”