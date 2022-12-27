NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A New Mexico high school coach who exchanged sexually explicit photos with teenage girls, has taken a plea deal. Pecos High School basketball coach Joshua Rico initially denied the allegations, that he sent and received nude photos of at least four girls between 14 and 16 years old.

In 2018, he threatened to expose the girls on social media if they didn’t do what he said. Investigators say he coerced at least one of them into sexual acts with him. Last week, Rico pleaded guilty in federal court to coercion and enticement of minors.