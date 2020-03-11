Former pastor pleads guilty to child rape charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former pastor accused of sexually abusing his 5-year-old grandson plead guilty Wednesday.

Curtis Brown resigned from his post at Grace Baptist Church last year when the allegations came to light. He had been a pastor there for 18 years.

Brown was charged with child rape and bribing a witness. Wednesday he plead guilty to two of those counts of child rape. He faces 21 to 33 years in prison.

