Former pastor accused of abusing boy facing additional charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The charges are piling up against a former pastor accused of sexually abusing a 5-year-old boy.

Curtis Brown resigned from his post at Grace Baptist Church in August after allegations surfaced about his relationship with a young family member. He was charged with one count of child rape earlier this month.

However, according to a new indictment, he’s now facing six more counts of rape and sexual abuse, as well as a count of bribing a witness. Court documents say Brown told the boy to keep their relationship a secret.

He’s being held in jail until his trial. Brown was a pastor at Grace Baptist Church for more than 18 years.