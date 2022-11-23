ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former New Mexico State University player, and current UTEP player, was allegedly involved in a first between UNM and NMSU students. Witnesses say that Mario McKinney can be seen punching someone on the ground in this fight.

McKinney was pulled from the roster on Tuesday in their game against Alcorn State. UTEP officials would not confirm if the fight was the reason he was not in the game but did say that they are currently reviewing the alleged involvement of UTEP student-athletes in the incident and can’t discuss matters concerning specific students.

McKinney was arrested for assault earlier this year after the season he transferred to UTEP.