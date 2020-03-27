Former NMSP officer rejects plea deal, heads to trial in drug trafficking case

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A former state police officer charged with drug trafficking has turned down a plea deal offer from the feds.

Daniel Capehart was arrested in 2018 after the FBI says he was stealing drugs seized during arrests. They say he was offering them to women he was romantically interested in, including a 16-year-old girl.

Court documents do not outline the terms of the proposed plea deal, but Capehart’s attorneys say he would prefer to go to trial. The trial date is set for May 4 but the defense is aksing to postpone it because of the health crisis.

