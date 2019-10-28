Former NMSP officer charged with DWI wants original 911 call to be thrown out

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE) – A former New Mexico State Police officer charged with DWI, is now asking a judge to toss out a piece of evidence. Jessica Turner questions whether the person who helped lead police to her, is even reliable.

When Otero County deputies responded to a call in February 2018 about a truck on Highway 82, they found former NMSP officer, Turner, slumped over the wheel.

“He turns on his brights and then he shuts them off, and then he flashes them. I don’t know what, but the guy’s driving down Highway 82 and he almost hit me. I swerved off the road,” said a 911 caller.

That’s the call Turner is hoping a judge won’t use in her DWI case. A police report says there was a smell of alcohol, and even though Turner was friends with the responding deputy, she still had to perform a sobriety test.

She performed poorly, but still managed to get a ride home. A few months later, Turner resigned from NMSP before being charged with DWI.

Now, Turner’s attorney says that 911 call should not be used in her trial. Court documents argue the caller is unreliable because he never left his name, and incorrectly identified Turner as a man.

The attorney also states anyone can make false claims while calling 911, and can abuse the process.

In a statement to KRQE News 13, Otero County District Attorney John Sugg, says he hopes Judge Conrad Perea will rule in the department’s favor and will be able to consider all the evidence in the case.

This all comes just months after Turner tried having her DWI case thrown out, saying there was no proof she was ever driving. Judge Perea ruled the case will continue.

KRQE News 13 reached out to Turner’s attorney for comment on the story, but did not hear back. Turner’s jury trial is set for June 2020.