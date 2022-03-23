SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former teacher convicted of raping his students had 84 years added to his prison sentence. A third jury found Gary Gregor guilty of sexually abusing two children while he worked at Agua Fria Elementary School in Santa Fe.
Related Coverage
- Settlement reached over former NM teacher’s sexual assaults
- Former Española teacher sentenced again in child molestation case
- Teacher who molested students racks up another conviction
- Convicted child rapist on trial again
- Sexual abuse survivor finds solace in conviction of former teacher
- Former New Mexico teacher faces more student sexual assault charges
- Former New Mexico teacher indicted on third sex abuse charge
He was already serving 114 years from convictions in two other trials. With the trials now complete, Gregor’s total sentence is nearly 200 years.