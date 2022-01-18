Former NM school district employee sentenced for stealing, reselling iPods meant for children

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Four Corners woman admitted to stealing electronics meant for children living in New Mexico tribal communities. The charges stem from 2013 to 2018 when Kristy Stock worked for the Central Consolidated School District in San Juan County.

A news release from the District of Maryland U.S. Attorney’s Office states that 46-year-old Stock in a plea agreement admitted to stealing more than 3,000 iPods that were purchased by the school district. Court documents state that she then sold them on eBay to a defendant identified as Saurabh Chawla and others for her personal benefit.

The news release reports that Stock worked for the school district from 2010 to 2019 and was responsible for overseeing a program to provide the iPods to school children in order to benefit Native American children living on New Mexico tribal reservations. Acting on behalf of the school district, Stock is said to have directed federal grant funds to be used to make bulk purchase orders of iPods that ranged from 100 to 250 units per order, two to three times a year.

The District of Maryland states that Stock and Chawla negotiated a price for the iPods and Stock shipped the items to Chawla’s relative in Maryland. Stock was then paid via PayPal.

In her plea agreement, Stock reportedly admitted that she received over $800,000 in illegal proceeds from selling the stolen items worth more than $1 million. After the iPods were received by Chawla, they were reportedly listed for sale online at a marked-up price.

Documents state that Stock also admitted to filing false tax returns for the years 2012 to 2017 which failed to report amounts of taxable income and caused a tax loss of $270,821 to the United States. Stock of Waterflow, New Mexico was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison and an additional three years of supervised release for federal charges of interstate transportation of stolen goods and tax fraud.

