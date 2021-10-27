Former NM principal sentenced to 11 years on child porn conviction

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A former Las Cruces middle school principal will spend 11 years in federal prison on child pornography charges. Joel Aguilar Villanueva, 45, pleaded guilty to posting a video on Twitter showing a child engaging in sexual acts with an adult with the comment “they learn fast” in Spanish.
Story Continues Below
- Crime: Albuquerque man can avoid jail time by leading police to woman’s remains
- Albuquerque: Illegal roadside car lot in NW Albuquerque finally cleaned up
- Weather: High winds stick around Wednesday afternoon
- New Mexico: Sierra County Sheriff: Hot Springs High School hazing incident was assault
- Español: KRQE En Español: Martes 26 de Octubre 2021
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children first learned about the account in October 2018 when Villanueva was a principal at Zia Middle School. Once he’s released, he will be subject to five years of supervised release and must register as a sex offender.