Former NM principal sentenced to 11 years on child porn conviction

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A former Las Cruces middle school principal will spend 11 years in federal prison on child pornography charges. Joel Aguilar Villanueva, 45, pleaded guilty to posting a video on Twitter showing a child engaging in sexual acts with an adult with the comment “they learn fast” in Spanish.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children first learned about the account in October 2018 when Villanueva was a principal at Zia Middle School. Once he’s released, he will be subject to five years of supervised release and must register as a sex offender.